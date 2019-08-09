Watch Kundali Bhagya 8 August 2019 full episode

Sherlyn is in a hurry to stop Prihvi from marrying Preeta, but Kareena asks her to look after her father-in-law Mahesh and give him his medicines. This is when it is revealed that Sherlyn has been throwing away the medicines which is why there is no improvement in Mahesh’s health condition.

After Rakhi and Karan, Sameer also reaches Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding venue. Though he has come to help Karan in his plan, he tells Shrishti he has come for her. Meanwhile, Karan changes into Prithvi’s clothes and convinces Pandit to tell the guests at the wedding that the groom cannot show his face else it will be a bad omen. By doing this, he plans to marry Preeta without letting anyone know.