Watch Kundali Bhagya 26 August 2019 episode

Prithvi locks Janki in the cupboard and his men tie her hands and shut her mouth. He locks the door of the room from outside and realises that Preeta and Karan haven’t got married yet. Dressed as a waiter, Prithvi reaches the ‘mandap’ where he is stopped by Shrishti who asks for water from him. Prithvi gets irritated with her and swears to throw her in the well once he is married to her sister Preeta.

Meanwhile, Rishabh who has discovered Karan’s plan to marry Preeta, repeatedly calls him to stop him from doing so. But, he meets with an accident on his way to Preeta’s house.

Janki is trying her best to get out of the cupboard and keeps banging it. Shrishti who is passing by the corridor hears the noise but avoids it thinking there’s a mouse in the room. Prithvi’s men create ruckus at the wedding to distract everyone and Prithvi puts something in the mandap causing a lot of smoke. This creates a panic among the guests and everyone starts running around the wedding hall. But when Karan tries to leave the hall, Prithvi stops him and make him smell the chloroform leaving him unconscious.

As the smoke settles down, Sarla asks Shrishti to call the guests back to the wedding hall. Prithvi is all set to return to the mandap to marry Preeta but before that he wants Karan to regain consciousness so that he can see him dressed as a groom.