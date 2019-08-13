Watch Kundali Bhagya 12 August 2019 episode

The drama at Preeta’s wedding continues. Sherlyn calls Prithvi’s mother and threatens her to stop the wedding or else be ready for the repercussions. Later, she reaches the wedding venue and creates a ruckus.

Advertising

Sherlyn asks the pandit to pack his things and leave the mandap. She starts yelling at Prithvi and asks him to not get married to Preeta. Preeta’s mother Sarla pulls Sherlyn by her hand and tells her to leave. She tells her not to spoil her daughter’s wedding. Amidst all the drama, Karan who is sitting at Prithvi’s place is worried about his identity being revealed.

Watch earlier episodes of Kundali Bhagya: August 9 | August 8 | August 7 | August 6

Later, Sherlyn, in a fit of anger, is about to reveal the secret about her relationship with Prithvi, but suddenly realises what she is about to do and holds back. She tries another way of disrupting the wedding. She calls the police to get Preeta arrested. The policeman asks Preeta to come with him to the police station. But why has Preeta been arrested? We will get to know in Tuesday’s episode.