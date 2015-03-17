Kunal Kapur wants to judge ‘MasterChef India 5’

“I would have loved to be a part of this season but due to prior commitments for another show in the US, I couldn’t judge this season. I feel really sad about it, but hopefully I should be part of ‘MasterChef India 5’,” said Kunal Kapur.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is sad about losing out on an opportunity to judge “MasterChef India 4” due to his work commitments, but is keen to be part of the next season of the cooking-based reality TV show.

“I would have loved to be a part of this season but due to prior commitments for another show in the US, I couldn’t judge this season. I feel really sad about it, but hopefully I should be part of ‘MasterChef India 5’,” Kapur said in a statement.

The chef, who has judged the previous seasons of the show, will appear in the ongoing season of the Star Plus show in its Dubai special week. Playing a prank, he entered the show disguised as a sheikh.

“It is amazing to come back to this amazing platform of ‘MasterChef India 4’, especially in Dubai! I think with every passing of ‘MasterChef India’, the contestants have carefully watched the show and have evolved and learnt from all the past seasons. It is always good to come back to a show where the contestants are ready for a challenge,” he said.

Kapur also noted that the show has boosted the trend of cooking at home in India.

“What I am really proud of is that with every passing season, the power of home-cooking in Indian households is just going stronger with ‘MasterChef’,” he said.

The Dubai special week of the show will go on air next week and Kapur will be seen in two episodes.

