Birthday boy Kunal Jaisingh is Mr Perfect

Happy birthday Kunal Jaisingh: Ishqbaaaz actor Kunal comes across as one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. Happy birthday Kunal Jaisingh: Ishqbaaaz actor Kunal comes across as one of the nicest guys you will ever meet.

If you are someone, who likes the simple joys of life, Kunal Jaisingh is the perfect guy for you. The Ishqbaaaz actor turns a year older today. Among the rally of flamboyant actors in the industry, Kunal stands apart with his humble and unpretentious personality.

The 28-year-old actor made his debut with the acclaimed show Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya. Although he was lauded for his role as a mute man, Kunal did not find many takers for his talent. It was only when he bagged one of the lead roles in high-school drama The Buddy Project that his career saw a high.

Playing Ranveer, the rich spoilt brat with a heart of gold, Kunal became an overnight sensation. In his next project Doli Armaanon Ki, the actor proved his mettle with his mature performance. But God had definitely planned something more special for him. In August 2016, Ishqbaaaz launched. It not only gave him the much needed professional standing, his character Omkara became a favourite among women.

Coming to his personal life, Kunal comes across as one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. A man of few words with an unimitable wit, the actor is a joy to interact with. He can be the one who you can have a deep conversation with or sometimes be the friend with whom you can indulge in crazy fun with.

Having lost his mother long back, Kunal is really close to his father. And seeing him escort his dad along to award shows, would just melt your heart. Ladies, while this would be heartbreaking, but Kunal is already engaged to his longtime lady love Bharati Kumar. The way he looked at her in the engagement pictures, it would make you fall in love with him all over again.

With so many positive traits in his personality, who wouldn’t want him to be with them forever. He is the perfect guy you want to take home to parents. And Bharati did exactly that. While Kunal is already taken, here’s a treat for all ladies.

Have a look at some of the best pictures of birthday boy Kunal Jaisingh here:

Happy Birthday, Kunal!

