Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee announces pregnancy

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her pregnancy.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, Pooja wrote, “🤰 MY FAMILY ThREE ❤️ #Blessed #NEWbeginnings.”

Talking about parenthood, Pooja Banerjee told ETimes, “Sandeep and I wanted to conceive in 2020, but we put the plan on hold after I met with an accident in 2019 (on Nach Baliye). However, when the second lockdown was implemented, I realised ki yeh toh chalta hi rahega. We decided not to delay it because we didn’t want to become parents at a later stage. But we thought of having a baby next year since I was shooting for the show away from home for almost two months due to restrictions imposed in Maharashtra and travelling.”

Pooja shared with the publication that she learnt about her pregnancy on the set of Kumkum Bhagya. “I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs!),” she said.

Pooja Banerjee is known for her roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 among others. Pooja and Sandeep participated in the 2019 reality show Nach Baliye 9.