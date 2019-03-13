Mugdha Chaphekar and Naina Singh to play Abhi-Pragya’s daughters in Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is all set to witness a 20-year leap. The new storyline will focus on Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha) and their twin daughters Prachi and Rhea. The makers have signed Mugdha Chaphekar and Naina Singh for the roles respectively.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The story will begin after Abhi and Pragya have parted ways and are bringing their daughters up individually. While Prachi will be a complete replica of Pragya, Rhea will be a spoilt sport after being brought up in the lap of luxury with her father. How the twins will try reuniting their parents will be for the audience to see.”

While Mugdha is a popular actor, who has been part of shows like Prithvi Chauhan, Dharam Veer, Satrangi Sasural, Naina Singh rose to fame after particpating in MTV Splitsvilla and India’s Next Superstars.

As per the buzz, the makers have approached Kunwar Amar and Siddharth Sharma to play the male leads.

While the leap will present a new chapter in Abhi and Pragya’s life, Tanu (Leena Jumani) and King Singh (Mishal Raheja) will make an exit from the show.

Kumkum Bhagya airs Monday-Friday 9 pm on Zee TV.