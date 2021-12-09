Kumkum Bhagya fame Ankitt Mohan and Ruchi Savarn blessed with a baby boy

Actors Ankitt Mohan and Ruchi Savarn were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. Ankitt took to social media to share the news with his fans. The happy father posted a note on Instagram story which read, “Welcome home Boy.”

Sharing his excitement with indianexpress.com, Ankitt said that he cannot express his joy in words. He said that he did not want to leave his wife alone and thus insisted on being with her in the operation theatre. “It was so emotional for both of us and I didn’t want to leave her side. I saw the whole process of my baby’s birth. It was overwhelming yet special. The nurses were in shock seeing me do everything for the baby, from feeding to cleaning and napping and even carrying him around. I was actually talking to him and I feel I have made a bond with him. I look forward to having a best friend and partner in workout.”

The actor added that both Ruchi Savarn and the baby are fine and will be home soon.

In another post on Instagram, Ankitt Mohan thanked everyone for their blessings and love. “A big thanks to everyone for sending unconditional love and blessings to us. One more member in family to receive pure love from all of you. Love love love Ruchi Savarn,” he wrote.

Ankitt Mohan and Ruchi Savarn met on the set of Ghar Aaja Pardesi. After a brief friendship, they started dating and tied the knot in Nagpur in 2015. As luck would have it, they even got to be on the same show a few years back. While Ruchi played the role of Disha, Ankit was seen as Akash Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya.

Last week, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and shared romantic notes for each other on social media. Last seen in Kaatelal & Sons, Ankitt Mohan shared a picture with Ruchi Savarn as they cradled her baby bump. He wrote, “Happy 6th Anniversary to us. Last as a couple & First as Trio. My strong Lady , My strength , My backbone , My Power & Now a Beautiful Mother @ruchisavarn Thank you for always holding me tight in every situation and giving me this wonderful gift of Life for Life.”

Sharing a picture from their maternity shoot, Ruchi wrote, “Happy anniversary to us @ankittmohan !!! We are not your conventional lovers.. more of shippers..coz companionship is way more romantic than the fairy tale romance.. the chaos of being absolutely two different personalities is more endearing than being in order and boring.. one a whirlwind and the other like still water.. Whenever I write about us it’s erratic.. that’s how we are! Flawed perfections!”

Congratulations Ankitt and Ruchi!