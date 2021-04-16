Kumkum Bhagya completes seven years, Sriti Jha thanks Ekta Kapoor for ‘making this magic happen’

On Thursday, Zee TV’s popular daily Kumkum Bhagya completed seven years of being on air. Starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead role as Abhi and Pragya, the show has been a favourite among masses from the time of its launch. On the special day, Sriti and producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to thank the team and fans for being such a strong support.

Creating a reel for the first time, Sriti posted a video collating all her wonderful moments on the show. She added that while she wasn’t adept at the new trend, love has strength, which made her make this special video.

Calling the last seven years the best time in her life, the actor wrote, ‘my heart is a puddle of joy today’, adding that she has met little pieces of her heart on Kumkum Bhagya. “It has taught me the true meaning of serendipity… there can’t be a happier coincidence than bringing together of some of the most amazing people. Most of all thank you @ektarkapoor for making this magic happen… every single person who has been on the show has a special place in my life…,” she wrote.

She further thanked her co-star Shabir and her fans, as she posted, “I can go on and on and on but my vocabulary fails me. Har khushi shabdo me bayaan nahi hoti…(Everything cannot be put into words). @shabirahluwalia what a pleasure it is to have front row seats to the magic you create between action and cut and beyond. And the fans… tum logo ne to din bana diya itni yaadein taza karke… sabko dher dher dher saara pyaar (You guys made our day by sharing all beautiful memories).”

Ekta Kapoor, on her part, shared a video with the entire cast congratulating each other, and thanking fans for their love. Shabir Ahluwalia mentioned how the show became what it is only because of its loyal audience, while the newer generation Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul hoped that Kumkum Bhagya would go on to become the longest running television serial.

“Celebrating 7 years of Love, togetherness and compassion! Celebrating 7 years of Kumkum Bhagya. A big thank you to all our fans for showering the show and the actors with love and affection❤️,” Ekta captioned the post.

Kumkum Bhagya launched in 2014 as the love story between a ‘rockstar’ Abhi and a ‘plain Jane’ Pragya, whose life get intertwined due to some misunderstanding. What starts off as a hate-filled marriage, soon has them falling in love with each other. Over time, the serial has taken a number of leaps, and now the storyline also focusses on the love story of their twin adult daughters. Owing to its immense success, the channel even launched a spin off — Kundali Bhagya, which too has been topping TRP charts.

With the Maharashtra government announcing a 15-day curfew like restriction and filming of TV and films being halted, the Balaji Telefilms team has flown to Goa for the shoot.