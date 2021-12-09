Kumkum Bhagya clocks 2000 episodes, team thanks fans in a special video

Launched in 2014, Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has crossed a big milestone. The Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha-starrer show clocked 2000 episodes on Wednesday. To celebrate the occasion, the team shared a video thanking fans for their love and support over the years.

Sharing the video, Shabir, who plays Abhi in the daily soap, expressed his excitement. He also thanked producer Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for their constant support. Sriti said that she is yet to come to terms with the show reaching this big milestone. She also added that Kumkum Bhagya has changed her as a person.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya fame Ankitt Mohan and Ruchi Savarn blessed with a baby boy

Posting the video, Shabir Ahluwalia wrote, “Kumkum Bhagya is special, to everyone who has been a part of it, and you guys have made that possible with your undying love, thank you for being the bestest fans ever, Thank you @ektarkapoor for everything you do, I love you.” He also took the opportunity to thank his on-screen wife and the other team members. He wrote, “@itisriti I don’t know where to begin from but thank you for being the bestest costar ever, for making these 2000 episodes feel like 20, you will be my most favourite always. To the entire team of Kumkum all I can say is that bohot mazze kiye, sab yaad rakha jayega. #kumkumbhagya #2000episodesofkumkumbhagya #blessed #biglove.”

Replying to the post, Sriti Jha wrote, @shabirahluwalia you’re my most favourite … and will remain my best always!!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia)

Other actors such as Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Supriya Shukla, Pooja Banerjee, Swati Anand, Khyati Keshwani, Kiran Bhargava, Rushad Rana, Farida Dadi, Kushagara Nautiyal, and Mridula Oberoi, and writer Anil Nagpal, are also a part of the video. Lauding the team for the hard work they put into the show, the cast also hoped to keep entertaining fans for many more years.

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, this is Balaji Telefilms’ first show to cross the 2000 episode mark. Producer Ekta Kapoor also took to social media to show her gratitude towards her audience. Sharing a special video, she wrote, “It’s your continued love and support over the last 27 years that has made all our efforts worth it. #2000EpisodesOfKumkumBhagya wouldn’t have been possible without your blessings. With a heart full of gratitude, I thank each and everyone of you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

As per photos and videos shared on social media, the team also celebrated the happy occasion with a small get-together, where they cut a cake on the set.

Ever since its launch, Kumkum Bhagya has been a fan-favourite. Its success led the makers to launch a spin-off–Kundali Bhagya. Both shows have maintained spots in the top five of the TRP list.