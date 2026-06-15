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Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, shared last post hours before death
Sanchita allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the Nalasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone.
Actor Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. She was 22. According to PTI, Sanchita was found dead at her home in the Nalasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone.
‘Family suspects no foul play’
A police official told the news agency, “A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered.” The official further stated that the actor’s father does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death.
Her body has been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.
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Sanchita was in Chhaavaa
Sanchita was widely recognized for playing Diya Tandon in the television serial Kumkum Bhagya. She also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse and later landed the lead role in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Apart from television, she featured in films such as Chhaava and Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.
View this post on Instagram
The actress had shared her final social media post just hours before her death. In the video, she could be seen singing along to the popular song Dafli Wale. The news has left her fans shocked, with many flooding the comments section of her latest Instagram post to express their grief and disbelief.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, experiencing distress, or having thoughts of self-harm, please know that support is available. Reaching out to a professional or a helpline can provide a safe space to talk and find guidance during difficult times. This information is intended strictly for editorial and awareness purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological evaluation.
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