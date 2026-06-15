Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, shared last post hours before death

Actor Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. She was 22. According to PTI, Sanchita was found dead at her home in the Nalasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone.

‘Family suspects no foul play’

A police official told the news agency, “A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered.” The official further stated that the actor’s father does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death.