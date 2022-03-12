Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee welcomes baby girl

Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have welcomed their baby girl on Saturday. Pooja’s brother Neil Banerjee shared the news with The Times of India. He also informed that the couple and their family are currently in Nagpur.

“We are extremely thrilled with this new addition to our family. Everyone in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby’s father and daadi (grandmother) are by Pooja’s side in the hospital,” Neil said.

The news has come a day after Pooja treated her fans to a picture in which she looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump. “A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin,” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

Last month, Pooja bid adieu to Kumkum Bhagya. She shared a video and thanked the team for a beautiful journey.

“I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. Thank you all the lovely fellow actors, you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all…. Last but not the least a @balajitelefilmslimited , an institution where I feel women are truly empowered and all the lost faiths are truly instilled that there is nothing that a woman can’t do and you’ve made sure that even during my pregnancy I get the comfort, care and love from the team,” she wrote and concluded the note with thanking Ekta Kapoor and her team.

Pooja had announced her pregnancy in November 2021.