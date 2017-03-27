Kumkum Bhagya 27th March 2017 full episode written update: Purab doubts that Nikhil tried to kill him

Kumkum Bhagya 27th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya plans to go to Nikhil’s house with Purab to get some evidences against him. Kumkum Bhagya 27th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya plans to go to Nikhil’s house with Purab to get some evidences against him.

Abhi asks Pragya why she behaved so emotional when Abhi wanted to run after Nikhil. He pulls her leg because Pragya hugged him out of fear and asked him not to leave her ever. Pragya says that she was worrying about him, hence she hugged him. She then asks him why even he responded back. Abhi said just the way people say hello in response to a hello, he also hugged Pragya back.

In the next scene, Tanu and Nikhil are arguing. Nikhil says that he has had enough of Tanu and her dreams. Now, he just wants to kill Abhi. Tanu says she came to apply medicine on Nikhil’s wound, but she will not hear anything against Abhi. Nikhil asks her to leave. There, Purab dreams about the attacks that happened on him in the past. He realises that out of his two enemies — Aaliya and Nikhil, it was Nikhil who attacked him.

Abhi is not able to sleep, as he wants to hear Pragya’s voice, but fears that Pragya will again pull his leg. He calls Pragya on the landline so that she will not be able to identify his number. Pragya says that she knows Abhi is on the other side and asks Abhi to speak. Abhi gets embarrassed. Abhi asks her to come tomorrow and meet him, he wants to express his feelings to her. Pragya smiles.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil manages to escape

Next morning, Purab reaches Abhi’s house to check the CCTV footage of his room when Nikhil was attacking him. He shows the clip to Pragya and says he is sure that the person is Nikhil. Purab says that he has called Nikhil at the Mehra house so that he can interrogate him. Pragya says, they will not be able to prove him guilty this way. They should plan something. Pragya asks Purab to secretly check Nikhil’s house for the evidences. If they will find something, then it would be easier for them to make Nikhil confess his crime. Purab agrees.There, Nikhil is coming to the Mehra’s house. He fears that Purab will confront him. He plans not to get trapped by Purab’s questions.

Pragya comes to Abhi’s room and asks Purab to help him with the arrangements of Abhi’s marriage. Abhi finds her dominating and asks Purab why Pragya is behaving like a wife. Pragya and Purab have a plan to go to Nikhil’s house in his absence, so he asks Abhi to spend more time with Nikhil in the meeting. They also tells him that she and Purab are going to check marriage clothes of Purab. Abhi agrees and makes fun of Pragya.

Tanu is sitting in her room and thinking that her enemies have a very strong luck. She tried everything to defeat them, but they always took the advantage of it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd