Watch Kumkum Bhagya 26 August 2019 episode

Abhi is confused how did Prachi’s mother (Pragya) not know she was talking to Vikram and not him. While thinking about how Vikram was enjoying Prachi’s mother scolding, he remembers how he used to like it when Pragya scolded him.

Purab wants to drop Disha home but she gets upset as what happened in the past still bothers her. As she gets out of the car, Purab tries to convince her to let him drop her home as the weather is bad and she won’t get any taxi or auto. She finally agrees to sit in the car. However, Purab’s wife Aalia is on the same way and is worried after spotting them together.

Hrithik is waiting for Purab and Disha outside Disha’s house. As they reach, he invites Purab inside for a cup of coffee despite Disha’s resistance. Purab wants to know if Disha lives alone but she warns him to stay out of her personal life. She also notices Purab getting jealous of Hrithik and her friendship.

Meanwhile, Shahana is surprised how Pragya allowed Prachi to participate in the fashion show. But Riya calls Prachi to tell her to stay away from the fashion show and instead participate in the debate competition. Sarita wants Pragya to meet Mr Mehra (Abhi) and tries to convince her to do so. She asks her to invite him over lunch. Pragya agrees to do so but she will also invite his family so that she gets to meet Riya as well.