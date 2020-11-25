Kumar Sanu suggests son Jaan Kumar Sanu to change his name to Jaan Rita Bhattacharya

After Jaan Kumar Sanu's eviction from Bigg Boss 14, he spoke about father Kumar Sanu's role in his life. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Instagram, Kumar Sanu/Instagram)

Jaan Kumar Sanu was recently evicted from Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14, and soon after his eviction, the singer has found himself in a war of words with his father, celebrated singer Kumar Sanu.

After his eviction, Jaan spoke to Times of India where he revealed that his father “has never been a part of my life.” The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared that “he never supported or promoted me as a singer.” Jaan’s parents separated in the early 2000s, and as per the singer, Kumar Sanu never stayed in touch with him or his brothers.

Jaan added, “Initially, he had uploaded a video on social media regarding my upbringing and then there was another one supporting my work, so, I believe he has mixed feelings for me. I have not seen these videos. I don’t think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu accused his father of “having resentment towards his children for such a long time.” “You might have differences with your partner, but most couples have seen to it that the children do not suffer. That’s why I find it quite silly when people say I am a product of nepotism. I have created my own path and will continue to do so in the future,” he shared.

Jaan had a rather topsy-turvy journey while inside the Bigg Boss house but the accusation of being a “nepo-kid” by fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya seemed to have brought him and host Salman Khan closer as Khan stood by him through the debate and tried to explain the concept of nepotism to Rahul and the audience.

Kumar Sanu has replied to the accusations made by his son in an interview with Bombay Times and said, “It is sad that Jaan is saying all this about me when he met me right before he went into the Bigg Boss house.”

The Aashiqui singer further revealed that during his divorce with his first wife Rita Bhattacharya, he gave her the very first bungalow that he bought and the court granted the custody of their children to Rita as they were young at the time. He agreed with Jaan in saying that Rita “raised them single-handedly, which is commendable.”

Kumar Sanu shared that whenever Jaan Kumar Sanu would send him any songs, he “always encouraged him.” “He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhattji, Ramesh Tauraniji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it’s up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few,” he added.

He also said that Jaan should use his mother’s name instead of his father’s name. “I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer. I’d be the happiest father to see him successful.”

