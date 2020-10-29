Kumar Sanu apologises to Marathi community after Jaan’s comment on Bigg Boss 14

Jaan Kumar Sanu is the youngest son of Kumar Sanu from his first marriage. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Instagram)

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on the Marathi language in Bigg Boss 14 has created quite a furore. On Wednesday, the singer apologised for his comment on the television show, after being pulled up by the makers. Calling it an unintentional mistake, he asked for forgiveness for hurting sentiments of the Marathi community and assured that he will not repeat his offence.

Now Jaan’s father and popular playback singer Kumar Sanu has also issued an apology to people who were hurt by his son’s comment. In a video uploaded on Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s Facebook page, the singer mentions that while he hasn’t been staying with Jaan and his family, given that he is the father, he decided to apologise to the Maharashtra government and people. He also added that he has utmost respect for the state as it has given him everything in his career.

Calling it a “nalayak galti” by Jaan, Sanu said that his son shouldn’t have spoken about the language this way. He said, “I have not been living with them for 27 years. I don’t know what kind of upbringing his mother has given them. It was really wrong of him to speak like that. Anyone would have gotten offended by the same. As a father, I would like to apologise for his actions. I have always respected Balasaheb Thackeray and the party. I hope they accept my apology.”

For the uninitiated, Jaan Kumar Sanu along with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia are presently in the Red Zone after being nominated. In Tuesday’s episode, Jaan was upset with Rahul for nominating him, giving the reason that he was on the show only because he is Kumar Sanu’s son. He became more hurt after seeing that his bestie Nikki, rather than consoling him, was having a fun chat with Rahul. As Nikki and Rahul continued conversing in Marathi, an irked Jaan, feeling left out, said, “Marathi mein baat mat kar, mujhe cheed machti hai (Don’t talk in Marathi, I get irritated).”

A large section of the audience pointed out the comment, and called it disrespectful. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and MNS leader Ameya Khopkar had demanded an apology from Colors and Jaan, and even threatened to stop the shoot of the show.

Kumar Sanu, in his video, revealed that he called up Pratap to express his regret and sort out the differences. As per the singer, the MLA assured him that everything was well. However, he felt the need to publicly seek forgiveness once again.

Reiterating the fact again that he has been living separately from the family, Sanu added, “I hope you all will forgive me, my family and my ex-family for Jaan’s actions.”

The singer also took the opportunity to thank the BMC for their cooperation during the time he was recovering from Covid-19. Thanking chief minister Uddhav Thackrey, Kumar Sanu shared that they took wonderful care and kept regular check on him. While he has tested negative, due to the complications of pneumonia, he is still on medication and in isolation.

