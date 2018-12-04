Aakriti ‘Kullfi’ Sharma: Mohit Malik is like my elder brother

Popular television series Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is set to see its biggest revelation on December 5. Kullfi (Aakriti Sharma) will finally find out that her idol Sikander (Mohit Malik) is her father. The show will now move towards its second chapter. While fans have been excited to know what’s coming ahead in the series, indianexpress.com chatted with the young Aakriti about her journey in the show.

Sharing that she enjoys playing Kullfi, the seven-year-old said, “Kullfi has been a learning experience for me. I really love enacting the role. The best thing about her is that Kullfi can compose a song in any given situation. How I wish I could do that (smiles). While I love everything about her, I wish she didn’t cry so much. It’s a tedious task to keeping weeping most of the time.”

For Aakriti, the new chapter will be highly entertaining for the audience. She said “Kullfi has been trying to find her father from the first episode. So it would be exciting to know what will she do when she realises that Sikander is her dad. Fans have also been waiting for this moment for such a long time. Even I am excited to see what lies ahead in the storyline.”

The young sensation also had some positive things to say about her co-stars. “Lovely (Anjali Anand) didi helps me with my lessons on set. She is a very loving girl. As for Mohit bhaiya, he is like my elder brother. He really pampers me. Even Vishal (Aditya Singh) is very sweet. Since Amyra (Myra Singh) and I are almost the same age, we spend maximum time together. While most of the time we study, we also paint and indulge in some craft sessions. We also play a lot of games together,” shared Aakriti.

When asked about enjoying the stardom that came her way so early in life, the actor said, “I do miss the carefree days. And most of all I miss my old school and friends. But I also enjoy my new life. While I hate all the attention, it’s always special to live your dreams. My friends now call me Kullfi and even take my autograph. It was initially very different for me but I have started accepting it.”

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala airs Monday-Friday, 8:30 pm on Star Plus.