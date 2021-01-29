Kuch Toh Hai teaser: Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput star in Naagin spin-off

On Friday, Colors TV released the first teaser of Kuch Toh Hai, which will be a spin-off to Naagin 5. The supernatural drama will star Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles. As readers would know producer Ekta Kapoor also has a film with the same title to her credit.

As per the teaser, Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) will consummate their marriage. Since the union of a naagin and eagle is against the nature of law, their offspring will be born to unknowingly create havoc. The video also hints upon Harsh Rajput’s character designed around a vampire. The plot of Kuch Toh Hai will revolve around Priya (Mukherjee) and Rehan (Rajput) and their ill-fated love story.

Watch the first teaser of Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The leading lady Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor had interestingly been part of Naagin 3 as Taamsi, daughter of naagin Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani). As for Harsh Rajput, he was last seen playing a similar supernatural character in Nazar.

Also Read | The rise of spin-offs on Indian television

Given Naagin is a popular franchise, the makers wanted to use the same brand and create a different story around it. With the new offering, the original actors Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will bid goodbye, and a new star cast will come in. However, the leads would be seen in the first couple of episodes to warm up audience to the new story.

Talking about the spin-off drama, a source close to Naagin 5 had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that the current season was always set to be a finite one. However, given it could not garner the expected numbers, the makers decided to bring it to a logical end than unnecessarily stretching the plot. The makers plan to make this the biggest show in the genre and are pulling out all stops to create a great supernatural tale.

Starting February 7, Kuch Toh Hai will air on weekends, 8 pm on Colors.