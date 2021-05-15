Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 teaser: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandez show explores changing dynamics of a relationship

Sony TV’s hit show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has been renewed for a new season. The makers released the first promo of the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez-starrer on Friday. It also features veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar who essays the role of Sheikh’s mother Ishwari in the show.

In the short clip, we meet Sheikh as his character Dev Dixit and Fernandez as his wife Sonakshi Bose. The two are in the middle of a conversation discussing how they have become distant. The voiceover suggests that in this season, the show will explore how the dynamics of a relationship change over the years. “Rishton ki gehraayi mein pyaar hai ya daraar?,” says the tagline of the show.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which presented the love story of two very different people, first aired on Sony TV in February 2016. It aired its last episode in August 2017. But on audience’s demand, the makers returned with the show in September 2017 and wrapped it up by November in the same year. The show was aired again on the channel during last year’s lockdown.

Excited about the return of the show, Shaheer Sheikh told TOI, “Dev as a character has received a lot of love from the audience and it’s encouraging to see the eagerness and anticipation of the audience continue after all these years. I am extremely excited and thrilled about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani. It feels good to reprise the role of Dev Dixit yet again with a new narrative.”

Shaheer Sheikh was last seen playing Abir Rajvansh in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Erica Fernandez became a favourite of the television audience for her portrayal of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.