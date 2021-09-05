Krushna Abhishek won’t appear on Kapil Sharma’s show with Govinda: ‘Didn’t want to be part of it, so didn’t adjust dates’

Comedian Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he would not star in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show, which will feature his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Krushna and Govinda have shared a rather strained relationship for the past few years.

In a recent interview to Times Of India, Krushna said that he has been trying to accommodate the show as well as his upcoming film. While he has usually been able to do so, he decided to not change the dates for this episode.

He said, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

Krushna added that he wasn’t sure ‘what statement might blow up’. “Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga (this will happen from my side and their side as well). Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya (You never know which statement might blow up). I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform.”

Krushna has avoided meeting Govinda before on the show, and has even explained his reasons for doing so. Last November, Krushna avoided the show and Govinda had issued a statement, accusing Krushna of making ‘defamatory’ statements against him. “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,” Govinda had said at the time.