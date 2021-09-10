Krushna Abhishek wants to end fight with Govinda-Sunita Ahuja: ‘Mama-mami, I pray this is solved’

After Krushna Abhishek decided to skip the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring uncle Govinda, things have again escalated between the two families. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has lashed out at Krushna stating that she doesn’t want to even see his face. She has vowed that the issue between the two families will never be resolved. However, the comedian has now taken a step to put an end to the family feud.

While Krushna was on his way to bring Ganpati idol home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Krushna was quizzed by media on his relationship with Govinda. “Mama mami….Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu (Mama and mami, I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us),” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

The fight flared up again ahead of of Govinda and his family’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna had said that both the parties are not interested in appearing together and had bowed out of the episode. He said, “It’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya (You never know which statement might blow up). I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform.”

Taking umbrage at this, Sunita said she was ‘distressed’ by Krushna refusing to appear in the show. “He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.” She advised him against using Govinda’s name for cheap publicity.