Krushna Abhishek wants healthy competition with Kapil Sharma

Krushna Abhishek wants to maintain a healthy competition with Kapil Sharma and said that he has learned a lot from the comedian.

Comedy Nights Bachao star Krushna Abhishek wants to maintain a healthy competition with Kapil Sharma, who hosts a similar comedy sketch show on a rival channel.

The stories about their rivalry have often made headlines but Krushna says he has learned a lot from Kapil and is a huge fan of the comedian.

“When Kapil’s show came on Sony, it gave me a feeling of competition. I want his show to gain popularity but not more than ours. I wish he becomes a star but I should become a bigger star than him. He is good at his work but I want to do better than him,” he told PTI in an interview.

After working on Comedy Circus for 8 years, the comedian says he feels fortunate to host Comedy Nights Bachao and their latest show Comedy Nights Live on Colors.

Krushna, 33, debuted in comedy by chance.

“I just wanted to earn money. I wanted to do a reality shows because there is a lot of money in reality shows. I was offered Comedy Circus. It was for just four months but it became a huge hit and ended up becoming one of the longest running shows on TV.”

The actor is the nephew of the iconic film actor Govinda and hopes to collaborate with his uncle in near future.

“I want to work with mama and it will be fun. I really want to do a suspense-thriller with him. People expect comedy from us so a serious film with good performance will surprise them.”

Krushna counts Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma as people who have influenced him as a comedian.

