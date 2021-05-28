Krushna Abhishek is missing The Kapil Sharma Show, fans say ‘can’t wait for its comeback’

The Kapil Sharma Show was said to make a comeback in May. (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram)

Just like its millions of fans, Krushna Abhishek is also missing The Kapil Sharma Show. The Sony TV series took a break earlier this year as Kapil Sharma went on a paternity break. In an Instagram post, Krushna recalled the madness that was the show and said that he ‘can’t wait all to get well’ so that they can entertain their fans once again.

The actor shared a video from one of the episodes of the show, where Anil Kapoor was a guest. In the video, Krushna is seen impersonating Jackie Shroff, and his antics left Anil in splits. From dressing up in a vest and wearing a scarf to the use of ‘bhidu’ while talking, Krushna definitely aced Jackie’s performance.

He captioned the post, “We all r crazy missing all the madness on the show can’t wait all to get well and come bk soon to entertain all of u 💓 God heal the world 😇@anilskapoor @tigerjackieshroff @kapilsharma @bharti.laughterqueen @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @apnabhidu.”

The post was flooded by comments from fans, who demanded the show’s comeback. Among them, Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff also dropped a reply as he wrote, “Outstanding🙌❤️🔥.” Choreographer Pony Prakash also called him killer as she wrote, “Baaaap re @krushna30 this is killerrrrrrr😂 .”

One of his follower, an ardent fan of The Kapil Sharma Show, also asked him when it would be back, while another heaped praises on Krushna’s talent. “You’re Best comedian king Brother god bless you and love you God always with You’re all Dream successful my Blessing also with you,” he wrote.

Kapil Sharma through social media confirmed the show’s break and returning with some creative changes earlier this year. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan had asked the comedian why is the show going off air, Sharma replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” Kapil and Ginni welcomed their baby boy Trishaan on February 1.

Hinting at the show’s comeback, Kapil Sharma had sought entries for fresh talent — writers and actors on social media a couple of months back. Krushna Abhishek, in an interview had also confirmed that the team plans to return in May. However, the restrictions on filming in Mumbai seemed to have deferred their comeback. The second season of the comedy show, with superstar Salman Khan attached as one of the producers, airs on Sony TV.