Krushna Abhishek shares current equation with Govinda: ‘Hoping to have a happy union with him just like in films’

Krushna Abhishek may have started his career in films but found success on television. The actor, who is the nephew of 90s star Govinda, has entertained fans on shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and more recently, The Kapil Sharma Show. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he shared how once he started doing regular work on TV, he had to say no to films, given the lack of time.

“Of course, I did a blockbuster film like Bol Bachchan, which also got me a lot of awards. Ajay Devgn also offered me Son of Sardar and there were a couple of other films but I couldn’t do it as I didn’t have dates. Once you start doing a show, your year is already blocked by the channel and I am not someone who would quit an ongoing project to do films. There are people who have done that and when the film doesn’t work, they have nothing in hand,” he shared while talking about his transition and letting go of his Bollywood dreams.

Krushna further shared that he it’s difficult to get a ‘good role’ in films and thus he’s happy to continue working in different mediums. The actor shared that he’s also now looking forward to experimenting with a ‘serious role’ in a web show helmed by Anita Raj.

He is currently seen hosting OMG Yeh Mera India, a show that gives a platform to talents across the country. When asked who was the first to spot the talent in him, Krushna, after a long pause said, “No one. I think I discovered it myself. No one gave me a break. I made it so far, working on myself.”

Reminiscing about his journey, Krushna Abhishek said that he started with small films, and as work dried up, he moved to TV. His first show was Nach Baliye, where he was appreciated as a dancer, however, he found the ‘comedian’ in himself as he started doing Comedy Circus. He also added that even when he started gaining fame, he never let it affect him and believed that ‘hard work’ is what will take him ahead. “I still believe in working on myself. That’s the only way to survive and be relevant.

He further spoke about dealing with failures and still working towards his dream. The actor said that he has seen a lot of failures but he has learned from his mistakes. “I remember, I couldn’t even talk properly in English. I polished myself and never took anything for granted. I didn’t want to be the person, who gets success and then vanishes from the screen. I want to continue entertaining the world all my life. I don’t want to be satisfied and believe in pushing the boundary.”

On a final note, he discussed his tumultuous relationship with ‘mama’ Govinda, which makes more noise than his work. Sharing that when there’s ‘love’ between people there’s bound to be ‘issues’. He shared that he is waiting for a time when Govinda comes up, gives him ‘gaalis’ and sorts things between them. “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us,” Krushna shared.

Referring to the scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Jaya Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan emotionally reunite, the actor said, “I am waiting aisa kuch hojaye. Hum kahin na kahin mil jayenge aise (we will meet like that sometime soon).”

He then went on to share about the time when they actually met in Dubai mall and had quite a filmy encounter. “Once I was out shopping when the shopkeeper told me that Govinda mama was just there. So I called him and I saw him. Then like in a film scene, I actually ran in slow motion toward him. And then my maami (Govinda’s wife) came in that very moment,” he shared with a laugh. Krushna then added that she is like his mother, who brought him up and thus has full right to be angry with him. “I have stayed with them for eight-nine years. They are my family and I am sure everything will be fine someday,” Krushna added.