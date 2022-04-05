Krushna Abhishek says Kapil Sharma team not taking Archana Puran Singh on US tour: ‘Paise bachane ke chakkar mein’

The Kapil Sharma Show team not only spread laughter through their TV show but also on social media. Archana Puran Singh actively shares BTS videos from the shoot, giving an insight into their fun times. It also gives fans an idea about the crackling chemistry the team members share with each other. On Monday, Archana shared a video of her interaction with Krushna Abhishek. And while he starts with a few lines in his character Sapna’s style, he then goes on to tease her for not joining the team on their US tour. Upset about the same, Archana gives back to Krushna by hitting him a few times before saying how they are not taking her to save money.

The video captioned ‘Behind the scenes masti (fun)’, has Archana Puran Singh asking Krushna Abhishek what he is up to. He replies that he will be back as Sapna, giving massages, asking for Rs 1 crore and being refused. He then adds that there is something new that’s happening as they are set to go to the USA for a tour soon. “Archana ji ko nahi le ke jaa rahe,” he says before running away from her.

As Archana gets hold of him, she hits him hard and then says to the camera, “Mujhe nahi le ke jaa rahe hai, gande log. Paise bachane ke chakkar mein. Tum hi log paise peeto hum na peete. Aur badnaam mujhe kar rakha hai (They are not taking me along, bad people. They are doing it to save money. Only you guys will earn, I shouldn’t? And you all have maligned me).”

The two share a laugh over it and then Krushna adds that they are still in talks to get her on board. “Aapke bina show kaise hoga (How will we do the show without you)?” He then says that if that doesn’t happen, they will miss her. Archana Puran Singh replies that she will not miss him at all. The two then go their way to enter the stage.

As readers would already know, The Kapil Sharma Show is set to take a break soon from TV screens. With Kapil and a few members flying to the USA for a month-long show, shoots will be stalled. The team will then come back with a new season with a few changes in the format.