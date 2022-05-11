Krushna Abhishek recalls when he had to do comedy just 10 days after his father’s death, received a standing ovation: ‘Maine uss din jo perform kia…’

Krushna Abhishek has been a part of the Indian comedy scene for over a decade now and while he has played umpteen characters to entertain his audience, there are certain moments from his career that are unforgettable for him. One such moment was performing on the sets of Comedy Nights Bachao days after his father’s passing and then getting a standing ovation from the audience.

In a chat with Maniesh Paul for his podcast, Krushna was asked how comedians perform even when they are not feeling their best selves. Krushna shared an anecdote from years ago when he was a host on Comedy Nights Bachao and had to take the stage to perform just ten days after his father’s death.

Krushna opened up and said that there is a moment from his career that he has never opened up about. He recalled that his father had cancer when he was doing Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016. Krushna recalled, “Unka Chautha ho gaya tha. (Four days had passed since his death). The channel guys came to me and said ‘We are in a bind, we can’t do anything, we have Katrina Kaif’s dates’. I told them ‘Mere father ki tehrvi abhi hui nahi hai toh main toh kaise karunga? Perform toh main kar hi nahi paunga.’ (My father’s tehrvi hasn’t happened yet, how will I perform? I will not be able to perform).”

Krushna shared that the executives from the channel said that they know about his situation but they also said that they have a telecast due. They added, Krushna remembered, “Tumhare bina toh hum show aage badha hi nahi sakte. Hum kisi aur anchor ko le hi nahi sakte. (We can’t take the show ahead without you. We can’t take anyone else as an anchor).”

At that moment, Krushna recalled one of the most important teachings that his father taught him. “Mere father mujhe hamesha bolte the ki karam karte raho, voh Krishna bhakt the, tabhi mera naam unhone Krushna rakha. (My father always told me, keep doing what you are doing, he was a devotee of Lord Krishna, that’s why he named me Krushna). Show must go on, unka voh vala hisab tha, chahe kuch bhi ho jaye, tu kaam karte rehna aur chalte rehna toh mere dimag mein voh baat thi toh main gaya uss din. (He believed that the show must go on, no matter what happens and I was thinking of the same that day, so I went that day).”

Krushna proceeded to tell that the performance he gave that day had everyone giving him a standing ovation. “Aur maine uss din jo perform kia… Katrina ko pata tha iss baat ka. Sabne end mein standing ovation dia mujhe. Ki yaar iss bande ne itna tough time hone ke baad, father expire ho gaye hain, tehrvi nahi hui hai , dasva din tha aur maine jaake sabko hasaya. Toh aise bhi kayi moments aa jate hain life ke andar. (The performance that I gave that day… Katrina knew about my situation. Everyone gave me a standing ovation in the end. That this guy, despite facing such a tough time, his father has passed just ten days ago, and he made everyone laugh. Such moments happen in life).”

He added, “Back of the mind boht saare cheezein hoti hain when you are doing comedy. Voh sari cheezein ghar pe rakh ke aana aur ghar se leke na nikalna, aur uske baad aapko logo ko entertain karna hai (There are a lot of thoughts in your mind when you are doing comedy. But we have to leave all that behind. We have to leave it all at home, and then entertain people).”