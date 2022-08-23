scorecardresearch
Krushna Abhishek quits Kapil Sharma Show after disagreement with producers over ‘monetary issues’: report

Krushna Abhishek became a fan-favourite on The Kapil Sharma Show, thanks to the various characters that he played, including Dharmendra, Sapna, Jaggu Dada and others.

krushna abhishek the kapil sharma showKrushna Abhishek joined The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018. (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram)

Actor Krushna Abhishek, who became an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has decided not to return for another season. However, he hasn’t had a fall-out with host Kapil Sharma. Instead, the actor has had disagreements with the producers.

As per an ETimes report, Krushna decided to not return to the show as the producers were not ready to match his fees requirement. A source close to the show told the publication, “One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS.”

Krushna was a fan-favourite thanks to the various characters that he played on the show, including Dharmendra, Sapna, Jaggu Dada and others. The producers are still hopeful about working things out with the actor. The source also ruled out the rumours of differences between Kapil and Krushna as a reason of the latter’s exit from the popular show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

Recently, Kapil’s team had announced the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, after a brief hiatus. They also revealed that this time, fans might get to see some new faces. They wrote, “The most popular show of Indian television is coming up with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show and adding new members to the family!”

While there is no official confirmation about the premiere date for the new season will air, various reports suggest that it is going to happen in September. The show’s cast includes Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

The Kapil Sharma Show went on hiatus to accommodate Kapil’s tour of USA and Canada, and Australia.

