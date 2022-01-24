Krushna Abhishek on turbulent relationship with Govinda: ‘I am like his son, nobody better than him’

Over the last few years, Krushna Abhishek and uncle, superstar Govinda, have been in the news as their private face-offs played publicly, and family squabbles were dragged into public eye. The two and their respective spouses, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah, kept on issuing none too flattering statements about each other, leading to turbulence in their relationship. Krushna, who still considers his mama his Hero No 1 says that they would be back together, and enjoy a ‘number one’ equation soon. “These things keep happening in family, and I am sure it will all be sorted out soon,” he said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Krushna Abhishek further said that he continues to look up to Govinda, and hopes the 90s superstar gets back to doing the ‘best of films’. He said, “For me, he has been and will always be my Hero No 1. He has been an inspiration to me since childhood. Nobody is better than Govinda, and he is one of the best actors we have in India today. I just pray to God that he does a lot more good films and gets back to the superstardom that he enjoyed. He still continues to be a star but I want him to do better and better.”

Referring to the 90s star’s recent music video “Hello” that received criticism from all quarters, the proud nephew said, “No matter what people say, no matter how much they troll him, he is still the best. Govinda still has the fire in him and can do wonders. He will always be my hero, inspiration and I’ll keep looking up to him.”

Given the families keep fighting and then making up soon after, there are claims that the outbursts are just to be in the public eye. Denying the same, the actor said that he is on television every day and doesn’t need to be in news with such cheap tactics. “Why will I need publicity like this? I don’t need this. And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family,” Krushna concluded.

While Krushna Abhishek continues to be part of The Kapil Sharma Show, he is now gearing up to return as the host of OMG! Yeh Mera India 8 on History TV18.