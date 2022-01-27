Krushna Abhishek on past rivalry with Kapil Sharma: ‘It never changed our friendship’

Earlier this month, Krushna Abhishek took to Instagram to share the trailer of Kapil Sharma’s first-ever Netflix comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. A few days later, Sharma followed suit and posted Krushna’s OMG: Yeh Mera India Season 8 trailer on his page. Given the two are part of The Kapil Sharma Show, it may seem a casual thing. However, fans of the comedians would know that there was a time when they couldn’t see eye-to-eye, or that’s what was reported about them.

When Comedy Nights with Kapil ended, it was rumoured that Kapil chose to exit because the channel (Colors TV) decided to launch Comedy Nights Bachao with Krushna. Kapil, on the other hand, went to Sony TV to launch The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek joined him in 2018 when Kapil, after a low phase, came back with a new season. The partnership has been going strong since then and Krushna says it is because they have always maintained their friendship.

Laughing at our observation on how the equation changed between him and Kapil, the actor exclaimed that ‘Bhagwan ne sab badal diya’. Agreeing that they indeed were rivals once, he maintained that it was always just professional competition. “We never had any personal issues. I think Kapil is the most talented man. He came from Punjab with no prior connection in the industry and made his mark. Just look at the body of work he has built for himself. He has proved himself time and again and we need to salute his resilience. I think he is the most impromptu man in India and I really respect him,” Krushna shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

The Bol Bachchan actor said that it all happened because they have worked together for many years (since Comedy Circus). Also, The Kapil Sharma Show was a very different project as Kapil had earlier only focused on gags but this time he was interviewing celebrities. “When I joined him and watched him live, I was blown away. He is just brilliant,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Krushna Abhishek further shared that when Kapil Sharma was making a comeback post his fiasco with his previous co-stars, he didn’t have too many people around. And as a friend, he felt that it was his duty to stand by him. He shared, “We were shown as rivals but that never affected our friendship. I remember he was the first person to call me when my father died. We have both always stood by each other and respected each other. The thin line of friendship was always held strong. And I think that is why we are still strong together. It’s been almost four years that we are on the show and it’s still going strong.”

The actor also touched upon the topic of insecurity between co-stars on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s not just Kapil and Krushna but Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Sumona Chakravarty among others who share the stage. Stating that they only cheer for each other and feel happier when the other does well, Krushna said, “We all work for the betterment of the show. If that becomes superhit, we will also be successful. We are all very secure people and if we start bickering about personal footage or who’s getting more lines, the show will fall. And that would bring the end for all of us too.”