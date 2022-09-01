Krushna Abhishek on his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I will be back… mera bhi show hai’

Krushna Abhishek believes in saying never say never. After confirming that he would not be a part of the present season of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-comedian said it is his show too and he would eventually return.

As Krushna was seen on Wednesday with his wife, actor Kashmera Shah, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he was asked about his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show and whether it had anything to do with the host. “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again),” Krushna cleared the air.

Earlier, it was reported that Krushna decided to not return to the show as the producers were not ready to match his fee demand. A source close to the show said, “One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna has been playing multiple characters in Kapil’s show, with the most popular one being the owner of Sapna Beauty Parlour.

The show will return on screens on September 10. The cast had taken a hiatus as they went on a tour of US and Canada. While a few episodes have been shot, they will now be touring Australia.

In a new video, the makers introduced the new character on the show. While Kapil will be playing Kappu Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti will essay the role of his wife Bindu. Sidharth Sagar, Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski are new additions to the cast while Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar will also return to TKSS.