scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Krushna Abhishek on his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I will be back… mera bhi show hai’

Krushna Abhishek, who had said earlier that he would not be a part of the present season of The Kapil Sharma Show, has dismissed that he has any issue with Kapil.

krushna kapilKrushna Abhishek clears the air of any issue between him and The Kapil Sharma show host Kapil. (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram)

Krushna Abhishek believes in saying never say never. After confirming that he would not be a part of the present season of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-comedian said it is his show too and he would eventually return.

As Krushna was seen on Wednesday with his wife, actor Kashmera Shah, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he was asked about his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show and whether it had anything to do with the host. “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again),” Krushna cleared the air.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, it was reported that Krushna decided to not return to the show as the producers were not ready to match his fee demand. A source close to the show said, “One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also read |Krushna Abhishek quits The Kapil Sharma Show after disagreement with producers over ‘monetary issues’: report

Krushna has been playing multiple characters in Kapil’s show, with the most popular one being the owner of Sapna Beauty Parlour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Kapil Sharma (@team.kapilsharma)

The show will return on screens on September 10. The cast had taken a hiatus as they went on a tour of US and Canada. While a few episodes have been shot, they will now be touring Australia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

In a new video, the makers introduced the new character on the show. While Kapil will be playing Kappu Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti will essay the role of his wife Bindu. Sidharth Sagar, Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski are new additions to the cast while Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar will also return to TKSS.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:42:51 am
Next Story

PM’s two-day visit to Kerala begins on Thursday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world
Delhi Confidential

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother
Koffee with Karan

Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother

Venus & Serena will continue to play doubles for 2-3 years: Coach

Venus & Serena will continue to play doubles for 2-3 years: Coach

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement