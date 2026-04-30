Krushna Abhishek’s twins meet ‘maami’ Sunita Ahuja for the first time in emotional reunion

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah, are set to reunite with their aunt Sunita Ahuja on Laughter Chefs 3 this weekend, bringing an end to their 14-year-long feud. A promo shared by Colors TV recently showed an emotional moment between Krushna, Kashmera and Sunita. In a latest promo, Krushna’s twins are seen meeting their grandmother for the first time. The sweet moment has been quite loved by the viewers.

Krushna and Kashmera’s reunion with Sunita Ahuja

In the latest promo, Krushna and Kashmera get emotional while meeting their maami. Sunita also tears up as she says, “14 saal ka vanvaas khatam hua.” The promo takes a heartwarming turn when Krushna’s twin sons are brought on stage by Karan Kundrra. The children meet Sunita for the first time since their birth. As the kids touch her feet, Krushna says, “Aaj pehli baar ye dono mil rahe hain Sunita mami se (They are meeting Sunita mami for the very first time).” Kashmera jokingly adds, “Tum log mummy se darte ho naa? Toh aaj unse milo jinse mummy darti hain (You both are scared of your mother, right? Then today, meet the one your mother is scared of).”