Krushna Abhishek’s twins meet ‘maami’ Sunita Ahuja for the first time in emotional reunion

Comedian Krushna Abhishekand his wife, Kashmera Shah, are set to reunite with their aunt Sunita Ahuja on Laughter Chefs 3 this weekend, bringing an end to their 14-year-long feud. A promo shared by Colors TV recently showed an emotional moment between Krushna, Kashmera and Sunita. In a latest promo, Krushna’s twins are seen meeting their grandmother for the first time. The sweet moment has been quite loved by the viewers.
Krushna and Kashmera’s reunion with Sunita Ahuja
In the latest promo, Krushna and Kashmera get emotional while meeting their maami. Sunita also tears up as she says, “14 saal ka vanvaas khatam hua.” The promo takes a heartwarming turn when Krushna’s twin sons are brought on stage by Karan Kundrra. The children meet Sunita for the first time since their birth. As the kids touch her feet, Krushna says, “Aaj pehli baar ye dono mil rahe hain Sunita mami se (They are meeting Sunita mami for the very first time).” Kashmera jokingly adds, “Tum log mummy se darte ho naa? Toh aaj unse milo jinse mummy darti hain (You both are scared of your mother, right? Then today, meet the one your mother is scared of).”
Several users reacted to the promo online, calling it a “sweet moment” and celebrating the family coming together after years.
One of the users wrote, “Family united because of the show, sweet moment.” Another user called the meeting “So cute”. A third user wrote, “Finally they are all together.” Another netizen commented, “Yahi hoti he family values..jab kuch bhi zarurat na ho fir bhi risto ka sanman hota ho.” Many others also dropped heart emojis on the promo.
This particular episode will air on May 2. In the other promos, Sunita Ahuja is seen sharing light moments with Krushna and the family. She also joked about Elvish Yadav, saying they often meet in court.
In another promo, Sunita took an indirect dig at Govinda’s shooting incident. She said, “A hero always respects his wife, phir woh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party par chala jaata hai, wahaan ghutno pe goli maare.”
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Fight between Krushna-Kashmera and Govinda-Sunita
As per reports, the rift began when Govinda got offended by some jokes that Krushna made about him on national television. Following this, Sunita also distanced herself from Krushna and Kashmera. What escalated the matter further was a tweet from Kashmera about people dancing on shows for money, which Sunita thought was directed towards her husband, Govinda.
The rift continued between them for 14 years. Govinda had once called his nephew Krushna dishonest. Both Govinda and Sunita also did not visit Krushna and Kashmera when their children were born. In 2024, Sunita also skipped Kapil Sharma’s show as Krushna and Kashmera were part of it.
Now, the upcoming episode marks a reconciliation, with the family coming together after over a decade.
Laughter Chefs 3 has entered its last leg. The show is expected to wrap up by May-end. It airs on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar at 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More