Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah wish sister Arti Singh on birthday: ‘You are becoming me’

Actor Kashmera Shah, wife of popular comedian Krushna Abhishek, penned an emotional post for his sister, Arti Singh on her birthday. She shared a video of Arti dancing, and wrote about how she shouldn’t be affected by naysayers, and to ‘chain resentment and anger’ into something more positive. In her post, she also mentioned that she was very proud of her.

Kashmera wrote, “To my beautiful sister in law @artisingh5 Remember you are strong and successful and when anyone reaches the heights that they are destined to, there will always be detractors pulling you down. Look at these people as steps that can further you in your life. Chain that anger and resentment into something positive and just go ahead. Success is a bitch and there will always be dogs chasing it and barking at it.”

She wrote further, “You Must go on without looking back. And one day you will thank all those that did not believe in you because you only need one person to believe in you .., You. So proud of you that you are doing what you wanted to do most and are living your life on your terms. Whether you like it or not You are slowly becoming Me. Love you even when I Don’t like (only You will understand my joke) others can F off. Happy Birthday Artu.”

Arti commented on the post, “Awwwwwww thank u so so much …. Love uuu so so much …. True your and mine jokes only we understand.” Actor Mahhi Vij wrote on the post, “Awwieeeee best wish how beautifully written.”

Krushna Abhishek shared a childhood photo of the two of them and wrote, “Happy birthday 🎂to my bestest sister love u the most n I pray u get the best in the world what ever u wish in life 💛the most amazing soul I know love u the most @artisingh5 happy birthday and ya that’s me and arti .”

Kashmera Shah has starred in several films, including Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye with Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. She has also featured in the first Bigg Boss, as well as Season 15 of the show. Krushna Abhishek appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, frequently.