Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera cry as they end fight with ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja after a decade: ‘We were wrong’

On the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3, comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah, reunited with Sunita Ahuja after 14 years. It was quite an emotional moment for all three of them, apologizing to Sunita, Krushna’s wife, Kashmera said that she was very rude to her and Govinda. She even recalled how their feud started and revealed that she realized her mistake after becoming a mother. Sunita also met with Krushna and Kashmera’s children for the first time.

A few years back, Govinda and his wife Sunita had taken offense to a few jokes Krushna made about his uncle on national television. What escalated issues between them was when Kashmera tweeted about ‘celebrities who dance for money’, Sunita thought this remark was a hint at Govinda. While they broke all ties with each other, Sunita and Govinda refused to interact with Krushna and Kashmera. They didn’t go to meet the couple when their twins were born, and Sunita also skipped attending Arti Singh’s wedding two years back. On Saturday, Sunita finally buried the hatchet, leaving Kashmera very emotional.

Also Read: After years of feud, Krushna Abhishek falls at Sunita Ahuja’s feet, Kashmera apologises. Watch

Welcoming Sunita on Laughter Chefs 3, an emotional Kashmera said, “Genuinely it’s been 10 years, there were days when I thought I should call them. Kids celebrated 8 birthdays, and it all reached a point where I could not even look into her eyes because I said a lot of things. What I did was very wrong; I was very rude to them. I realized this only when I became a mother. I am so sorry.” Seeing Kashmera get emotional, Sunita also cried. Krushna Abhishek teared up as he said, “We have met like this after 14 years, it feels like a film scene. I have stayed in their house for 10 years.”

Sunita recalled, “I loved him like my children. He had a separate room in the house. I started non-vegetarian food in the house for him only because he loved fish. I love him, just like I love Yash. I am so proud of Kashmera for tolerating Krushna; it’s not easy to deal with him and his uncle.” Krushna also recalled how Sunita refused to speak to them for 10 years, despite Govinda letting it go; she added, “Iska mama sach thodi bolta hai. (His uncle never speaks the truth).” Sunita also said, “I have missed you guys a lot in these 10 years.”

Kashmera Shah recalls their fight with Sunita and Govinda

Telling Jannat Zubair about how it all started, Kashmera Shah recalled, “We last met in October 2016, that’s when it broke. She has not met my kids at all. We never argued face-to-face. When she confronted me at her house and said things, I quietly left and then didn’t turn back for 10 years. I genuinely wanted to call you so many times, I even dialled your number. Every birthday passed, festival passed, you never came, and I am sorry for not inviting you.” Sunita responded, “It’s all about the timing. I strongly believe in it. Whatever I am, I am truthful.”

Sunita Ahuja also met with Krushna and Kashmera’s children. Sharing her feelings on this happy family moment, Kashmera promised Sunita not to leave her side and thanked the show for reuniting her real family. She said, “Two weeks back, we were seeing a film and both the children told me that we had never met their grandparents. We just casually told them that we will make them meet soon. Finally, I am so happy they got to meet you. I thank the show and Colors TV for making this possible.”

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Arti Singh reacts to Krushna-Kashmera reunion with Sunita Ahuja

Krushna Abhishek also connected with his sister Arti Singh on a video call to share the happy news. Seeing Sunita Ahuja with Krushna and Kashmera, Arti Singh got very emotional. She said, “I am so happy. They must be so happy; they have missed you so much. But if you had to forgive us and fix everything, you should have done it two years back and attended my wedding also.” Reacting to this, Sunita joked with Arti and said, “Get married again.”

Sunita also called Krushna Abhishek her ‘Bhanjaa No.1’.