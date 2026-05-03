Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera cry as they end fight with ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja after a decade: ‘We were wrong’

On the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3, comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah, reunited with Sunita Ahuja after 14 years. It was quite an emotional moment for all three of them, apologizing to Sunita, Krushna’s wife, Kashmera said that she was very rude to her and Govinda. She even recalled how their feud started and revealed that she realized her mistake after becoming a mother. Sunita also met with Krushna and Kashmera’s children for the first time.
Krushna-Kashmera’s emotional reunion with Sunita Ahuja
A few years back, Govinda and his wife Sunita had taken offense to a few jokes Krushna made about his uncle on national television. What escalated issues between them was when Kashmera tweeted about ‘celebrities who dance for money’, Sunita thought this remark was a hint at Govinda. While they broke all ties with each other, Sunita and Govinda refused to interact with Krushna and Kashmera. They didn’t go to meet the couple when their twins were born, and Sunita also skipped attending Arti Singh’s wedding two years back. On Saturday, Sunita finally buried the hatchet, leaving Kashmera very emotional.
Welcoming Sunita on Laughter Chefs 3, an emotional Kashmera said, “Genuinely it’s been 10 years, there were days when I thought I should call them. Kids celebrated 8 birthdays, and it all reached a point where I could not even look into her eyes because I said a lot of things. What I did was very wrong; I was very rude to them. I realized this only when I became a mother. I am so sorry.” Seeing Kashmera get emotional, Sunita also cried. Krushna Abhishek teared up as he said, “We have met like this after 14 years, it feels like a film scene. I have stayed in their house for 10 years.”
Sunita recalled, “I loved him like my children. He had a separate room in the house. I started non-vegetarian food in the house for him only because he loved fish. I love him, just like I love Yash. I am so proud of Kashmera for tolerating Krushna; it’s not easy to deal with him and his uncle.” Krushna also recalled how Sunita refused to speak to them for 10 years, despite Govinda letting it go; she added, “Iska mama sach thodi bolta hai. (His uncle never speaks the truth).” Sunita also said, “I have missed you guys a lot in these 10 years.”
Kashmera Shah recalls their fight with Sunita and Govinda
Telling Jannat Zubair about how it all started, Kashmera Shah recalled, “We last met in October 2016, that’s when it broke. She has not met my kids at all. We never argued face-to-face. When she confronted me at her house and said things, I quietly left and then didn’t turn back for 10 years. I genuinely wanted to call you so many times, I even dialled your number. Every birthday passed, festival passed, you never came, and I am sorry for not inviting you.” Sunita responded, “It’s all about the timing. I strongly believe in it. Whatever I am, I am truthful.”
Sunita Ahuja also met with Krushna and Kashmera’s children. Sharing her feelings on this happy family moment, Kashmera promised Sunita not to leave her side and thanked the show for reuniting her real family. She said, “Two weeks back, we were seeing a film and both the children told me that we had never met their grandparents. We just casually told them that we will make them meet soon. Finally, I am so happy they got to meet you. I thank the show and Colors TV for making this possible.”
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Arti Singh reacts to Krushna-Kashmera reunion with Sunita Ahuja
Krushna Abhishek also connected with his sister Arti Singh on a video call to share the happy news. Seeing Sunita Ahuja with Krushna and Kashmera, Arti Singh got very emotional. She said, “I am so happy. They must be so happy; they have missed you so much. But if you had to forgive us and fix everything, you should have done it two years back and attended my wedding also.” Reacting to this, Sunita joked with Arti and said, “Get married again.”
Sunita also called Krushna Abhishek her ‘Bhanjaa No.1’.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More