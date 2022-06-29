Krushna Abhishek dances on uncle Govinda’s song, Kapil Sharma says ‘always a treat watching you dance’. Watch

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his team including actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and others are having a gala time during their Canada-USA tour. While they had a hit show in Vancouver, now they are headed to Toronto, Canada, for their next gig. Amid the work, the team is also stealing some fun moments backstage, a glimpse of which was shared by Kapil on social media.

Kapil posted a video of Krushna dancing to his uncle Govinda’s song “Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye” from the 1998 movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As the actor danced to the upbeat number, other members of his team cheered for him. Kapil shared the video with the caption, “It’s always a treat watching you dancing bro @krushna30.” Krushna thanked Kapil for his love and replied, “Thank u bhai u were the dj. Had mad fun.”

Meanwhile, comedian Rajiv Thakur also posted a video of dancing along with Kiku Sharda and Krushna on “Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala” from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya. “Jaane kahan main kidher chala,” Rajiv captioned the video.

Kapil also shared a video from his Vancouver show and wrote along with it, “Next stop #toronto 🤗❤️🙏 #kslive #kslive2022 #seeyousoon ✈️ 🇨🇦.”

As the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show is on a Canada-USA tour, the show has gone off air. The show will return with a new season soon. Till then, India’s Laughter Champion has taken up its time slot on Sony TV.