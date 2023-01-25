scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Exclusive | Krushna Abhishek confirms he’ll work with Kapil Sharma soon: ‘I miss him, the team’

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Krushna Abhishek talks about missing Kapil Sharma and team and why he will never work 'just' for money.

krushna abhishek the kapil sharma showKrushna Abhishek joined The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018. (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram)

It’s tough to not miss Krushna Abhishek or his alter ego Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, over the past years, had made himself an integral party of the comedy show. Thus, when he decided to not return for the new season, fans were left disappointed. Now, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Krushna reveals that he too misses the team, and will return to the show soon.

Heaping words of praise on Kapil, who he called ‘a brother, a friend’, Krushna said, “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years. There were people who would tell me he has changed, attitude aagaya hai, don’t join his show. But let me tell you, the man is such a hard-working artist. The way he creates comedy does stand up, and takes the team along, it’s not an easy job. For us, after doing this for years, it really becomes difficult to create new content. You tend to ask yourself ‘ab naya kya?’ However, that man, and that show is doing something different each time and making people laugh. It’s a great show,” he shared.

The actor said that the deal with Sony TV did not work out as expected, and that’s the reason he didn’t come back. Clarifying that there’s no bad blood between them, Krushna broke the news that they will be back together soon. “I really want to work with him, and I am sure we will work out something. I really respect Kapil, and I think he will say the same thing about me. Hum bohot jald saath mein aayenge (We will come back together very soon). I really miss him and the team. I love Kiku Sharda so much. They are such wonderful people. Even when things did not work out with Sony, they are also my family. I have been on the channel for so long, it’s like my own home. As they say, ‘subah ka bhula agar shaam ko ghar aajaye, toh usse bhula nahi kehte‘. I will also be back then.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

 

As per reports, Krushna Abhishek had hiked his fees and the channel did not want to dish the exorbitant amount. Dismissing the same, the actor said, “I am very happy. I have worked with the show for more than three years, and it has given me a lot. Even after being part of the industry for 10 years, the show was what kickstarted my second innings. And we managed to hit it off the park, and how. Everything worked so well. What becomes worrisome is to keep rejuvenating the emotions and the characters.”

But will Krushna ever work for money? “Of course, I do work for money. I want a lot of money,” he shot back with a loud laugh. However, he shared that he will not do ‘anything and everything’ only for money. “You will usually see me doing just one show at a time. I think on television, overdose will never work. Also, as a comedian, you need to work extra hard and the content starts getting affected if you do too much. Right now, I am doing Bigg Buzz and my show OMG Yeh Mera India is here. I will now take a break and try to revamp myself. But you will see me soon, that I promise.”

Starting January 26, Krushna Abhishek’s show OMG Yeh Mera India 9 will air on HistoryTV18.

