Krushna Abhishek breaks down as he talks about Govinda, says he was born after his mannat: ‘He loves me a lot’

Krushna Abhishek, in a recent chat, opened up about his relationship with his maternal uncle Govinda and broke down as he shared that he truly loves him and misses him. The dispute between Krushna and Govinda got aggravated after it was reported that Krushna had to excuse himself from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Govinda was a special guest.

Talking to Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Krushna recollected that he was born after Govinda made a mannat at Vaishno Devi. He shared that his mother shared a very close bond with Govinda. Krushna said that his parents had been married for ten years and at that point, Govinda visited the holy shrine and pledged that if his sister has a baby, he will walk up to the temple (for 6-8 hours uphill) with the baby on his shoulders. Krushna said that he was conceived a year after his mama’s visit to the temple.

Now when the time came for Govinda to fulfil his mannat, he got busy with film work as he was one of the most popular stars at the time. But he completed the mannat when Krushna was five years old. “Main 4-5 saal ka ho gaya, hatta katta. Lekin unhone apni mannat puri ki. Voh mujhe apne kandhe pe bitha ke aur tab voh famous ho chuke the. Aur humne darshan kiye Vaishno Devi mein. I share a very special bond with him. (I was almost 4-5 years old, a healthy child. But he fulfilled his mannat. He picked me on his shoulders, and by this time he was quite famous. And we went to Vaishno Devi).”

Maniesh then encouraged Krushna to record a special message for Govinda so they can bury their differences and Krushna was in tears as he spoke about his uncle. “Voh mujhse naraz hain, meri galtiyan hain. Maine 10 baar interview mein kaha hai, main unke bete ki tarah hun, main chahte hun ki voh mujhe bulayein, mujhe maarein, mujhe 10 thappad maarien, aur thappad maarke ke us baat ko khatam karein. Because I miss him. (He is upset with me. I have made some mistakes. I have said in many interviews that I am like his son. I want him to call me, scold me, slap me, and bury this issue forever),” he said.

Talking to the camera, Krushna recorded a message for Govinda and said that he loves him dearly. He said, “Main aapse boht pyaar karta hun, aur main aapko boht miss karta hun. Main sirf ek hi cheez miss karta hun ki main chahta hun ki mere babies mere mama ke sath khelein. Main voh boht miss karta hun. Mujhe pata hai voh mujhe boht yaad karte honge. Hamesha yaad karte honge I know that (I love you, and I miss you. I miss one thing, I want him to play with my babies. I miss that a lot. I know that he misses me too).”

Krushna added that his mami Sunita is a “wonderful woman” who has always loved him. “Voh mujhe bada pyaar karti hai, aur tabhi mujhpe gussa karti hai. Unhe poora haq hai mujhpe gussa karne ka (She loves me a lot, and that is why she is upset with me. She has all teh right to be upset with me).”

Krushna shared that Govinda supported his family a lot during their trying times and he even stayed with the actor for eight years and all this while, they have shared a very close bond.