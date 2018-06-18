Exclusive: Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh to produce a comedy show

Comedienne Bharti Singh revealed her husband Harssh Lambachiya is working on the new show. Comedienne Bharti Singh revealed her husband Harssh Lambachiya is working on the new show.

Every time Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek come together on screen, a laugh riot is guaranteed. After doing various stand-up and reality shows, the duo is planning to produce a one-of-a-kind comedy show.

Confirming the news to Indianexpress.com, Krushna shared, “I want to come back to television soon and for the same, I am working on a comedy show with Bharti. It will be a super exciting show that will be a complete potboiler with some really interesting innovation.”

He further joked, “You never know we might also call Kapil (Sharma) for it.”

When indianexpress.com connected with Bharti Singh, she seemed excited about the project and said, “Yes, my husband Harssh (Lambachiya) is working on it and we are planning to helm it under his production house H3 productions. Once we are done cooking the content, we will reach out to channels. Let’s see who will finally eat it.”

“Working with Krushna is always fun as we have a great understanding. Even if I miss a punch, he takes charge and bacha leta hai (saves me). If everything goes well, you will soon hear good news from me. But mind it, not pregnancy but announcement of our show,” added Bharti.

