Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding date locked, court ceremony to be followed by grand party

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are set to marry on March 11 in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home, followed by a grand celebration the next day with close friends and family.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav KapurKritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor are getting married.
Actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter–cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur are all set to tie the knot. The couple will register their marriage on March 11, 2026, in a quiet, intimate ceremony at Gaurav’s Mumbai home. The signing ceremony will be a close-knit affair with just immediate family in attendance, followed by a small celebration with loved ones.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s wedding reception

The festivities will continue the next day, March 12, with a celebration that’s very much in tune with who they are — elegant but not over the top. Instead of going the big-fat-wedding route, Kritika and Gaurav have chosen to keep things personal and meaningful.

Friends, family, and colleagues from both the film and cricketing worlds are expected to attend the gathering. While the vibe remains intimate, there will be a touch of luxury, leading up to a grand Bollywood-style party in Mumbai.

A source close to the couple shares, “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.”

With the big day around the corner, both are wrapping up work commitments to focus on the celebrations.

Kritika and Gaurav’s relationship

The couple had made their relationship Instagram-official in December last year when Kritika posted pictures from a breakfast date with Gaurav, subtly confirming months of speculation. Her caption, “breakfast with…”, was a cheeky nod to his popular show Breakfast with Champions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

 

Gaurav was previously married to actress Kirat Bhattal. The two reportedly met in 2012, dated for a few years, and tied the knot in 2014 before parting ways in 2021. Kritika earlier dated Karan Kundrra and they parted ways in 2012.

On the work front

On the work front, Kritika began her acting journey in 2007 with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and rose to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. She went on to star in shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

She made her film debut with Mitron in 2018 and later appeared in Tandav in 2021. Since then, she has featured in projects like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Hush Hush, Bheed, Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah and most recently The Great Shamsuddin Family.

