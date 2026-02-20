Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding date locked, court ceremony to be followed by grand party

Actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter–cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur are all set to tie the knot. The couple will register their marriage on March 11, 2026, in a quiet, intimate ceremony at Gaurav’s Mumbai home. The signing ceremony will be a close-knit affair with just immediate family in attendance, followed by a small celebration with loved ones.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s wedding reception

The festivities will continue the next day, March 12, with a celebration that’s very much in tune with who they are — elegant but not over the top. Instead of going the big-fat-wedding route, Kritika and Gaurav have chosen to keep things personal and meaningful.

Friends, family, and colleagues from both the film and cricketing worlds are expected to attend the gathering. While the vibe remains intimate, there will be a touch of luxury, leading up to a grand Bollywood-style party in Mumbai.