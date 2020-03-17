Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju is popularly known as playing Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. (Photo: Kristofer Hivju/Instagram) Kristofer Hivju is popularly known as playing Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. (Photo: Kristofer Hivju/Instagram)

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for COVID-19. Kristofer took to his Instagram handle to give his health update while sharing that he and his family are self-isolating. The actor also asked fans to take all necessary precautions to avert the infection.

Sharing a click with his wife Gry Molvær Hivju, Hivju wrote on Instagram, “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Recently, international celebrities like Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were also tested positive for coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure, most Hollywood, Bollywood, TV and web series productions have been suspended. Several film releases have also been postponed.

