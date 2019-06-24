Toggle Menu
Kristin Davis ‘lost sleep’ over Friends guest rolehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/kristin-davis-lost-sleep-over-friends-guest-role-5797407/

Kristin Davis ‘lost sleep’ over Friends guest role

The Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis featured as Erin, Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) love interest, for one episode of the hit NBC sitcom Friends in 2000.

Kristin Davis Friends guest role
Kristin Davis said she was sceptical about landing her jokes correctly on the beloved series Friends.

Kristin Davis says she was so nervous about her guest appearance in Friends that she ended up losing sleep.

The Sex and the City alum featured as Erin, Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) love interest, for one episode of the hit NBC sitcom in 2000.

“I remember losing sleep. Sex and the City was in production, but I was nervous to be the tiny character of Erin, losing sleep, partly because of the live audience, but partly because you’re in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you’re trying to make sure you’re fitting yourself in there properly,” Davis told Today.com.

The actor said she was sceptical about landing her jokes correctly on the beloved series.

Advertising

“I remember, like, ‘Will I set that joke up okay? Will Matt be happy? Will I just go blank?’

“Things go through your head when you’re in those situations that are heightened like that. Obviously, it was the highest of the high at that point,” she said.

Davis went on to become a household name as Charlotte York from Sex and the City from 1998-2004.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta’s One Day: Justice Delivered to release on July 5
2 Actor Anupam Kher pens autobiography, to hit stands in August
3 Kesari to release in Japan on August 16