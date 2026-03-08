Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Krishna Shroff recalls how mom Ayesha left everything to stay with Jackie Shroff in a chawl
On the latest episode of The 50, Krishna Shroff revisited the time her mother, Ayesha Shroff, left behind an affluent life to live with Jackie Shroff in a chawl.
Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff opened up about her family on the latest episode of The 50. During a conversation, Yuvika Chaudhary asked Krishna what it was like growing up in a film family. Krishna then revealed that she and her brother were often kept away from the glamorous side of the industry. She also recalled how her mother, Ayesha Shroff, left her affluent lifestyle to live with Jackie in a chawl during the early days of their relationship.
Talking about her family, Krishna said, “We are very close as a family because at the end of the day its just my father, mother, Tiger, and myself. It was never tough to have an actor father; I only realized this when people talked about it. We had such a normal upbringing. The school we went to was not highlighted. We weren’t always on sets. We were very private and kind of kept away. It was a very normal upbringing.”
Also Read: The 50: Krishna Shroff confirms live-in relationship with Afghan MMA fighter Abdul Azim; Karan Patel and Vanshaj re-enter
View this post on Instagram
She went on to share, “We lost our grandparents, so it’s only four of us. My dad lost his brother when he was 10, and my mom’s parents got divorced, so we were never really close to that side. My only close people after the four of us were my grandmothers. My mom came from a very good household; her parents were doing very well. Then she married my father, who was living in a chawl with his mom and dad. She left everything her mother built, and stayed in the chawl with my dad and his parents, even after dad’s first movie, Hero.”
Praising her mother Ayesha Shroff’s giving nature, Krishna Shroff said, “They lived there for a while, and then they bought their first house where they got married. My mother is so understanding. She will put all our happiness in front of hers. I feel being a mother is the most selfless job in the world.”
View this post on Instagram
Krishna Shroff has emerged as quite a strong contender on The 50. In fact, she emerged as one of the finalists along with Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, Immortal Kaka, and Mr. Faisu.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05