Krishna Shroff recalls how mom Ayesha left everything to stay with Jackie Shroff in a chawl

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff opened up about her family on the latest episode of The 50. During a conversation, Yuvika Chaudhary asked Krishna what it was like growing up in a film family. Krishna then revealed that she and her brother were often kept away from the glamorous side of the industry. She also recalled how her mother, Ayesha Shroff, left her affluent lifestyle to live with Jackie in a chawl during the early days of their relationship.

Talking about her family, Krishna said, “We are very close as a family because at the end of the day its just my father, mother, Tiger, and myself. It was never tough to have an actor father; I only realized this when people talked about it. We had such a normal upbringing. The school we went to was not highlighted. We weren’t always on sets. We were very private and kind of kept away. It was a very normal upbringing.”