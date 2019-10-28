Krishna Kaul: Kumkum Bhagya cast is like my family

While many would have noticed Krishna Kaul in Puncch Beat, given his good looks and screen presence, it was Roadies Real Heroes that gave him the much-required popularity. The 21-year-old, interestingly, was on his Roadies journey when he was offered the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya, post the generation leap. And today, Krishna has managed to make his place amid the crowd of young actors on the small screen.

Kumkum Bhagya stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. Earlier this year, Krishna Kaul, Naina Singh and Mugdha Chaphekar joined it post the leap. Krishna plays the role of Ranbir, the college heartthrob in Kumkum Bhagya. The actor shared that he relates a lot to his character since he is also a sports enthusiast in real life. For Kaul, it’s almost like living his real life on screen.

In our third edition of ‘New kid on the block’ series, indianexpress.com spoke to Delhi boy Krishna Kaul to know more about him and his journey to stardom.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation.

How did acting happen?

It all started when I was maybe in the tenth standard. Back then, just like any other parents, mine too wanted me to take up engineering or medical. But somewhere I felt that I was not so intelligent for that. However, whenever I saw movies on television, that was something I wanted to do. I felt I could be that hero, who runs in slow motion, packs some punches and indulges in drama (laughs). I started participating in a lot of plays, which received positive feedback. So my parents too got convinced that I could do it and that’s how it all started.

This year started on a positive note with Puncch Beat and Roadies. Which according to you was the bigger break?

If I have to choose between the two in regards to popularity, Roadies definitely was bigger. Puncch Beat was my first official acting project. That’s where I understood the craft, what is a script etc. It really evolved me as an actor and a person. As for Roadies, it was such a big platform. As soon as my audition aired, my followers started increasing, people started recognising me on the road.

Kumkum Bhagya has been a popular show for a long time and also stars senior actors like Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Was it in any way intimidating for you when you came on board?

That’s the least you can say to express my emotions. It’s totally an understatement (laughs). Kumkum Bhagya is a big thing for me and on so many levels. Be it personally, mentally, professionally or even financially, it has been a life-changing experience. I was so nervous to be sharing screen space with Sriti ma’am and Shabir sir. To tell you honestly, till the time I did not start shooting, I would feel that someone will throw me out of the set, feeling that I was just hanging around there.

Most young actors shy away from dailies given that it’s over the top and mostly female-oriented. What made you pick it?

I would say the role that I play. I may have started now but this is what I have wanted all my life. And when the opportunity knocked on my door, there was no looking back. I don’t think I even took it as a choice. Kumkum Bhagya is like a vardaan (blessing) given to me, and now it’s up to me how I use my powers. From the day I started till today, I want to give my best to the role and show. I know there are lots of people wanting to be in my shoes. Honestly, if I wasn’t playing this character, I too would have been eyeing it.

So how has is it been going for you?

The seniors have been so welcoming to the new batch. And we don’t even feel like we are working, it’s like we are shooting with friends. We hang around, watch television, play games together. The cast is like my family and not co-stars.

Talking about family, what was their reaction seeing you on television?

My father was overwhelmed and told me how proud he feels. My mother, being the practical one, said that I could have been better. As for my sister, she was the right PR I wanted in my life. She made sure everyone around the universe knew about her brother and became his fan (laughs).

Do you want to stick to television or are you eyeing films too?

Advertising

Every actor, who has grown up on films would love to see themselves on the big screen someday. I would be overjoyed if a good opportunity comes my way where I can showcase my skills. That would be a gamechanger in my career. I think I have already started treading on my path, and Bollywood could become the highway to fulfill all that I have dreamt about.