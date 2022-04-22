Krish Pathak, Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahiri’s son, on star-kid tag: ‘I have faced a lot of struggle, rejections’

Mythological television series Ramayana’s Lakshman, actor Sunil Lahiri‘s son Krish Pathak will soon be seen in television show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. In a recent interview, Krish has opened up about why his next project, after 2016’s POW Bandi Yuddh Ki, kept getting delayed. He also calls himself a self-made actor who has been facing rejections that have made him stronger and has prepared him to work harder.

Pathak, in an interview with The Times Of India, has said that he never really wanted to be an actor, but “that ‘keeda’ was always in me”. He shared how he was in a military school and was supposed to join the armed forces on graduation. But acting was always in his blood.

Krish also spoke up about how he doesn’t consider himself a “star-kid”, and that he has had to struggle to find work and face rejection. He shared that he never saw himself as a star kid. He had to face struggle and rejections but he never took them seriously. He added that he doesn’t believe that he will get anything on a platter because of his father. “When it was his time, he did it his way; this is my time, I will do things my way.”

Krish also opened up about why his second project got delayed after appearing on TV in 2016 with POW Bandi Yuddh Ki, and shared how he wasn’t getting good scripts throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also had a football injury due to which he wasn’t able to take up work. He said, “Due to that injury, I gained a lot of weight and then lockdown happened. There wasn’t any work and shoots were also off.”

Krish portrays the role of Krish Rastogi in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar on StarPlus.