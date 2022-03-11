Kris Srikkanth and his wife Vidya reveal story of their first kiss: ‘It was a very romantic kiss’

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari ‘Kris’ Srikkanth and his wife Vidya Srikkanth are among the celebrity couples who are competing for the title of Smart Jodi on Star Plus’ new reality show Smart Jodi. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show pits several couples against each other.

A new promo of the show, shared on Star Plus’ social media account, has Srikkanth and Vidya recreating their wedding moment on the stage. Talking about the wedding, Vidya said, “When I really got married, I was too young. Now, years later, it all seems very funny.”

Who says love wears off with time? Humari smart jodi Kris aur Vidya se milkar dekho! Only in #SmartJodi, is Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par: https://t.co/xJpGmSA3xQ@ManishPaul03 @KrisSrikkanth #VidyaSrikkanth pic.twitter.com/A2eS7gJmpS — StarPlus (@StarPlus) March 11, 2022

Later, Maniesh Paul asked the couple to share the story behind their first kiss. Vidya Srikkanth promptly replied, “It was a very romantic kiss.” She added, “I was in the kitchen preparing coffee for him.” Kris Srikkanth interrupted to add that the couple was in Delhi at her home. Vidya continued, “He just walked into the kitchen and straight away gave me a kiss.”

Kris and Vidya got married on March 30, 1983. They have two sons – Anirudha and Adithyaa.

The other couples on Smart Jodi are Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami and others. The show airs on Star Plus on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.