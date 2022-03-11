scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

Kris Srikkanth and his wife Vidya reveal story of their first kiss: ‘It was a very romantic kiss’

A new promo of the Star Plus show, Smart Jodi has Kris Srikkanth and Vidya Srikkanth recreating their wedding moment on the stage.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 5:55:01 pm
smart jodiKris Srikkanth and his wife Vidya Srikkanth on Smart Jodi.

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari ‘Kris’ Srikkanth and his wife Vidya Srikkanth are among the celebrity couples who are competing for the title of Smart Jodi on Star Plus’ new reality show Smart Jodi. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show pits several couples against each other.

A new promo of the show, shared on Star Plus’ social media account, has Srikkanth and Vidya recreating their wedding moment on the stage. Talking about the wedding, Vidya said, “When I really got married, I was too young. Now, years later, it all seems very funny.”

Also read |Vicky Jain recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was ‘tough test’ of his relationship with Ankita Lokhande: ‘That time taught us..’

Later, Maniesh Paul asked the couple to share the story behind their first kiss. Vidya Srikkanth promptly replied, “It was a very romantic kiss.” She added, “I was in the kitchen preparing coffee for him.” Kris Srikkanth interrupted to add that the couple was in Delhi at her home. Vidya continued, “He just walked into the kitchen and straight away gave me a kiss.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kris and Vidya got married on March 30, 1983. They have two sons – Anirudha and Adithyaa.

The other couples on Smart Jodi are Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami and others. The show airs on Star Plus on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday celebrates as sister Rysa turns 18
Ananya Panday celebrates as sister Rysa turns 18

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement