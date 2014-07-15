Kris Jenner worried she would never be a grandmother



Kris Jenner may have three grandchildren now, but she once worried she would never be a grandmother. Kris Jenner may have three grandchildren now, but she once worried she would never be a grandmother.

Reality TV star Kris Jenner may have three grandchildren now, but she once worried she would never be a grandmother.

Jenner, 58, revealed she thought if her daughters did not start a family soon, she would not get to play the role of a grandmother, reported E! Online.

“Truth be told, there was a couple years ago where I thought if these kids don’t get started, they’re not gonna have any kids. I’m not gonna have any grandchildren,” said

Jenner, whose daughter Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her third child.

Jenner said she is beyond excited about Kourtney’s pregnancy and joked that her kids are on fire. “But they are on fire right now. You can stop, I was just kidding,” she said.

“No, no, the more the merrier around here. I think that this is probably such an amazing time in my life and how it feels to be a grandmother, it’s like nothing other than I could explain. It’s just fabulous,” she added.

Jenner’s another daughter Kim has a one-year-old daughter and Kourtney is mother of Mason, 4, and 23-months old Penelope.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App