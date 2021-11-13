Kratika Sengar Dheer, Nikitin Dheer share they are ‘extremely blessed’ as they announce pregnancy: ‘Dheer Junior coming’

Actors Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer announced on social media platforms that the two are on their way to welcoming a baby. “Dheer Junior coming this 2022,” they wrote along with a picture post featuring the couple. As soon as they shared the news, their friends and fans dropped adorable messages. Kishwer Merchantt, Guru Choudhary, Ankita Lokhande, Naman Shaw, Akshara Singh and others sent congratulatory messages to the two.

Speaking to E-Times, Kratika said she is feeling “extremely blessed” that she will be becoming a mother soon, while talking about Nikitin, she expressed that her husband is “excited” to become a father.

“This is a new phase and our entire family was waiting for a new member in our family. It will be a new phase in our lives because this is our first child. We have been married for seven years and this was a big surprise for us. We jumped with joy and our families are extremely happy about this,” she said.

The actor, talking about her parents and her in-laws, exclaimed, “My parents are happy that they are here and can participate in my happiness. My in-laws are also very excited and are treating me like a queen. They are taking great care of me and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection they are showering on me.”

On the work front, Kratika was last seen on Choti Sardaarni. Nikitin, on the other hand, was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi. He will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead role.