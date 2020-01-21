Kousalya Khartika becomes the first crorepati of Kodeeswari

Kodeeswari got its first crorepati on Tuesday. Kodeeswari got its first crorepati on Tuesday.

31-year-old Madurai girl Kousalya Khartika on Tuesday became the first crorepati of Kodeeswari. Kodeeswari is the Tamil version of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On becoming a crorepati, differently-abled Kousalya, who works as a junior assistant at the Principal District Court of Madurai, said in a statement, “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I truly thank Colors Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma’am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari’.”

The question which led to Kousalya Khartika, who suffers from speech and hearing impairment, winning Rs 1 crore was ‘In which 1948 novel does Naga Nandhi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, appear? The options were Parthiban Kanavu, Vengaiyin Maindhan, Sivagamiyin Sabatham and Yavana Rani. Kousalya answered Sivagamiyin Sabatham and took home Rs 1 crore.

Revealing how she will use the prize money, Kousalya said, “I first want to do my bit for people in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school in Nagarkoil where I studied. Additionally, I want to visit either Italy or Switzerland which has always been my dream.”

Kodeeswari host Radikaa Sarathkumar heaped praise on Kousalya Khartika. In a statement, Radikaa said, “Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life.”

Kodeeswari airs Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Colors Tamil. The show also streams on Voot.

