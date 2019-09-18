Kourtney Kardashian reveals she considered leaving Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian has revealed there have been times when she wanted to leave Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old addressed the rumours that she might be quitting the family’s hit reality series on talk show The Real.

“So, every day is different,” Kourtney replied.

When co-host Jeannie Mai asked her, “Oh, so you actually considered it?” she replied in the affirmative.

“But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, ’cause I mean, life is short,” Kourtney answered.

The 17th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian Jenner family, premiered on September 8.