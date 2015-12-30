Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Kourtney Kardashian is not dating anyone

Kourtney Kardashian said, "I'm not a dating person. I did the dating thing before Scott for like a minute, and it was so not for me."

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: December 30, 2015 12:39:31 pm
Amid rumours of her and Justin Bieber casually dating, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian says she is “not dating a person”.

The 36-year-old mother of three, who split from partner Scott Disick this past July, made headlines when she was photographed during her outings with 21-year-old Canadian pop star, reported Us magazine.

“I’m not a dating person. I did the dating thing before Scott for like a minute, and it was so not for me. I just got out of a nine-year relationship. I think the last thing I probably need is anybody in my life,” Kourtney said.

