Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announce pregnancy, to get married in 2022

Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, who announced their relationship in 2018, are all set to tie the knot in 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy and their marriage in a letter to their fans. The actors shared that they will be getting married in a private ceremony in January.

Park Shin Hye wrote, “I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first. I am getting married with the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him.”

Park Shin Hye then announced that she is expecting a child with her to-be husband. “And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else.”

Actor Choi Tae Joon also shared a letter with his fans on his fan cafe where he wrote about Park Shin Hye, “She is like a saviour to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit.”

He added, “And though I feel cautious saying this, we were blessed with a baby while preparing for the new chapter in our lives. You may have been surprised by the sudden news, but I wanted to let you know before anyone else, so I am conveying my heartfelt feelings through my incomplete writing.”

Park Shin Hye was last seen in the Korean drama Sisyphus: The Myth and Choi Tae Joon was seen in So I Married the Anti-fan.